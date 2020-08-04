Q1 2021 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Masayoshi Fujimoto

Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Seiichi Tanaka

Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



[Interpreted]



Good afternoon. This is Seiichi Tanaka, CFO of Sojitz Corporation. Thank you very much for joining us for the earnings briefing of Sojitz Corporation for the first quarter.



I'd like to begin using the 2 landscape sheets titled highlights of consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, and another one that says supplementary materials. This material has been made available on our website.



First, the business environment. Initially, we were expecting that the impact of COVID-19 on the economy would be under control within 3 months. However, we do see some difference in the impact and the degree