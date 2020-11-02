Nov 02, 2020 / NTS GMT
Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director
Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining us for the Earnings Briefing of Sojitz Corporation for the First Half of the Financial Year ending March 2021. This is Masayoshi Fujimoto, CEO. I'm joined by our CFO, Seiichi Tanaka, who will speak later.
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the company in the first half was JPY 30 billion or 30% of the full year forecast. In the first half, some of the restrictions placed on movement of people and commodities in response to COVID-19 were lifted and economic activities reopened. However, recovery to pre-pandemic levels have yet to come, and there are lingering concerns over possible further stagnation due to a second wave of infections.
In the second half, there are still uncertainties associated with the U.S. the presidential election, increasing tension between China and the United States and resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some countries, prompting moves to reinstitute restrictions. The business environment is, therefore, expected to remain
Q2 2021 Sojitz Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript
Nov 02, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...