Full Year 2022 Sojitz Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

May 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



First of all, with regard to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, which is being reported daily in the media, we're deeply concerned, and take this situation very seriously. We're conducting our business with the support of various people in our global network, and we sincerely hope that this situation will be resolved soon, and that all the people will be able to return to normalcy, and the world peace will come back as soon as possible.



First, I would like to explain about the results of the first year of our Medium-Term Management Plan, MTMP 2023 announced last year, and our future efforts toward achieving it. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we achieved our highest-ever profit of JPY 82.3 billion despite the uncertainties of the year, including the impacts of the COVID-19, which has repeated its cycles of spreading and subsiding, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of the fiscal year.



Core operating cash flow was JPY 128.7 billion, up JPY 68.5 billion year-on-year, representing profit