Full Year 2023 Sojitz Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 02, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Makoto Shibuya

Sojitz Corporation - Managing Exe. Officer, CFO & COO

* Masayoshi Fujimoto

Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Masayoshi Fujimoto - Sojitz Corporation - President, CEO & Representative Director



Let me explain the second year results of medium-term management plan, or MTP 2023 and future initiatives including the financial results of FY 2022 and forecast for FY '23. Later, Makoto Shibuya, who took office as CFO in April, will explain the details of business results and business plan. FY '22 profit was JPY 111.2 billion updating the record high number and exceeding JPY 100 billion for the first time. Core operating cash flow was up JPY 16.5 billion year-on-year and reached JPY 145.2 billion. We steadily generated profit with cash and ROE was 14.2%.



All the KPI targets set when MTP 2023 was formulated or achieved earlier, except for PBR of more than 1.