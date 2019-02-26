Full Year 2018 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to the presentation of our 2018 full year results. Today is a special occasion. In addition to presenting last year's numbers, we can also discuss the completion of our 3-year Swiss Life 2018 group-wide program and how successful it has been. But what really makes today extraordinary is that our financial statements will be presented by our Group CFO of many years, Thomas Buess, for the last time.



At the risk of stating the obvious, it cannot be said often enough, with his wealth of experience and entrepreneurial flair, Thomas deserves a great deal of credit