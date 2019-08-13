Half Year 2019 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Thank you. Dear analysts and investors, thank you for dialing into our presentation of Swiss Life's half year results. On our side, Matthias Aellig, our Group CFO, and I will be on this call. I will start with an introduction and he will then give a more detailed presentation and commentary on our figures.



Half year is a short time for a company that calculates in terms of decades on behalf of its customers. Nevertheless, I've confirmed by our press release and earnings presentation this morning we remain on track regarding the consistent implementation of our plan.



Allow me to illustrate this point