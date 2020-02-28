Full Year 2019 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our call on our 2019 annual results. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to present our business performance. As usual, I shall first mention a few key aspects of the results before handing over to our CFO, Matthias Aellig. He will go through the figures for 2019 in detail, after which we will both be available to questions and answers.



Swiss Life can look back on a very successful financial year.