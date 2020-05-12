Q1 2020 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing in and your interest in Swiss Life. Today, we are reporting on selected figures for the first 3 months of 2020. Please note that all figures quoted in this call are in Swiss francs and are unaudited. Percentage changes are reported in local currency for our foreign business division.



Let me start with today's key messages. Afterwards, I will provide more details on our segments. Fee and