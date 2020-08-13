Half Year 2020 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Thank you. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to the presentation of Swiss Life's half year results. Thank you for taking time for us today. I'll start by explaining some key figures as usual. Matthias Aellig, our CFO, will then take you through the half year results in more detail.



We are, of course, looking back over very demanding 6 months. I'm proud that we've worked so successfully during the COVID-19 crisis despite developments on the financial markets, uncertainty among our customers and the associated sociopolitical debate. The resilience of our business