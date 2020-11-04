Q3 2020 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing in and for your interest in Swiss Life. Today, we are reporting on selected top line figures for the first 9 months of 2020. Please note that all figures quoted are in Swiss francs and are unaudited. All growth rates mentioned are in local currency.



Let me start with today's key messages. Afterwards, I will provide more details on our segments. Fee and commission income was up by 10% to CHF 1.4 billion. All sources contributed positively. Asset Managers grew by 12%, our owned IFA by 8% and our owned and third