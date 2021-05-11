Q1 2021 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing in and for your interest in Swiss Life. Today, we are reporting selected top line figures for the first quarter of 2021. Please note that all figures quoted are in Swiss francs and are unaudited. All growth rates mentioned are in local currency.



Let me start with today's key messages. Afterwards, I will provide more details on our segments. Fee and commission income was up 14% to CHF 527 million. All segments contributed positively. Asset managers grew by 7%, owned IFAs by 23%