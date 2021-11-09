Q3 2021 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing in, and for your interest in Swiss Life. Today, we are reporting on selected top line figures for the first 9 months of 2021. Please note that all figures quoted are in Swiss francs and are unaudited. All growth rates mentioned are in local currency. Let me start with today's key messages. Fee and commission income grew by 15% to CHF 1.6 billion. All sources contributed positively. Asset Managers was up by 5%, owned IFAs by 16% and owned and third-party products and services by 20%. Gross written premiums, fees and deposits received decreased by 2% to CHF 15.2