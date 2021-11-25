Swiss Life Holding AG Investor Day Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



So ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Swiss Life's Investor Day at the Circle Convention Center here in Zurich Airport. A warm welcome also goes out to those following the event on the web.



Today, we will present our new strategic and financial targets under our new 3-year corporate program, Swiss Life 2024. The program starts next year. We will have two sets of presentations. I will start by introducing the program. Matthias Aellig, our Group CFO; and Stefan Machler, our Group CIO, will speak next. We will then hold the first Q&A session.



After our coffee break, we will continue with a deep dive into the strategic plans of our business: division Switzerland, France, Germany and International. We will