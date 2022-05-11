Q1 2022 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing in and for your interest in Swiss Life. Today, we are reporting on selected top line figures for the first quarter of 2022. Please note that all figures quoted are in Swiss francs and are unaudited. All growth rates mentioned are in local currency.



Let me start with today's key messages. Fee and commission income was up by 14% to CHF 579 million. Asset Managers grew by 20%, owned IFAs by 2% and owned and third-party products and services by 12%. Gross written