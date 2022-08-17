Half Year 2022 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our conference call of our '22 half year results. Thanks for taking the time. As usual, I will start with an overview of our results, and our CFO, Matthias Aellig, will then take over and comment on our performance in more detail. Afterwards, we will open the floor for your questions.



So far, 2022 has been a very eventful year, characterized by Russia's horrible war, subsequent market turbulences, higher inflation, rising rates, and not to forget, the strengthening of the Swiss franc.



I'm very pleased with the development of Swiss Life in this environment. Our business model is unique. In addition to our successful life insurance activities, our growing advisory and asset management businesses continue to deliver strong top and bottom line results. This shows that our value proposition towards customers remains highly relevant.



Our employees and advisers did a great job and helped us in achieving a strong set of results, which is based, as