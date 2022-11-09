Q3 2022 Swiss Life Holding AG Trading Update Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing in and for your interest in Swiss Life. Today, we are reporting on selected top line figures for the first 9 months of 2022. Please note that all figures quoted are in Swiss francs and are unaudited. All growth rates mentioned are in local currency.



Let me start with today's key messages. Fee and commission income was up by 13% to CHF 1.745 billion. Asset Managers grew by