Full Year 2022 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swiss Life Presentation of the Full Year Results 2022 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life. Please go ahead, sir.



Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our conference call on the 2022 full year results. Thank you for joining us today.



As usual, I'll start with an overview of our results. Our CFO, Matthias Aellig, will then take over and comment on our performance in more detail. Afterwards, we will open the floor for questions.



2022 was a very eventful year. For Swiss Life, a highlight was the return to positive interest rates. We achieved the highest net profit ever, despite the renewed strengthening of the Swiss franc and subsequent