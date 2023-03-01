Swiss Life Holding AG to Discuss IFRS 17 / 9 Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our second call of today. This covers key aspects of the transition to IFRS 17 and 9 from a Swiss Life point of view. Before I start, I would like to mention that our IFRS 17 and 9 assessment and comments or provisional. New accounting standards will be implemented effective January 1, 2023. The prior year will be restated for IFRS 17 with the opening balance starting January 1, 2022.



Let me start with the key messages. First, the underlying business and the way we manage it is unaffected by the transition to IFRS 17 and 9.