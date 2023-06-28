Jun 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swiss Life call on the full year 2022 under IFRS 17 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Matthias Aellig, Group CFO of Swiss Life. Please go ahead, sir.
Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call on full year 2022 figures under IFRS 17. Please note that IFRS 17 figures are unaudited.
Let me start with the key messages. First, we applied the IFRS 17 accounting standards retrospectively from 1st of January 2022, with effects on full year 2022 net profit, shareholders' equity and return on equity. The IFRS 9 accounting standard for financial assets is applied from 1st of January 2023 without restating the comparative period in financial report, which is disclosed
Swiss Life Holding AG Call on IFRS 17 Call Transcript
Jun 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...