Swiss Life Holding AG Call on IFRS 17 Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swiss Life call on the full year 2022 under IFRS 17 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Matthias Aellig, Group CFO of Swiss Life. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthias Aellig - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CFO & Member of Corporate Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference call on full year 2022 figures under IFRS 17. Please note that IFRS 17 figures are unaudited.



Let me start with the key messages. First, we applied the IFRS 17 accounting standards retrospectively from 1st of January 2022, with effects on full year 2022 net profit, shareholders' equity and return on equity. The IFRS 9 accounting standard for financial assets is applied from 1st of January 2023 without restating the comparative period in financial report, which is disclosed