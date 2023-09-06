Half Year 2023 Swiss Life Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Swiss Life Presentation of the Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Patrick Frost, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Patrick Frost - Swiss Life Holding AG - Group CEO & Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board



Dear analysts and investors, good morning, and thanks for you all for joining this call. Today, we publish our financial results for the first half of 2023. Those are reported under the new IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 accounting standards. Our CFO, Matthias Aellig, will walk you through the details in a couple of minutes. Prior to that, I'll start with an overview on the key figures on Slide 3.



Swiss Life achieved a 12% growth in net profit and a 2 percentage point growth in return on equity. On a comparable basis, this means comparing both years under IFRS