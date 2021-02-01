Feb 01, 2021 - Feb 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

James Howard-Tripp - StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. - Chairman & CEO



Welcome to StageZero Life Sciences, a new kind of cancer company. And thank you for taking the time to look at our presentation. I would ask you to look through the forward-looking statements, read them carefully and please pay careful attention to them.



So to begin, 2020 for us was an absolutely critical year. It was obviously the advent of the pandemic to do with COVID-19. And as we saw, it changed healthcare very considerably, particularly in the cancer space. We, like most other groups, that could pivoted.



And it has had a very positive impact from a revenue perspective. But much more importantly, it has enabled us to grow our company out of very markedly in preparation for the launch of ARISTOTLE. And ARISTOTLE is what we're all about.



So we've more than double our size now in terms of where we were. Telehealth, which we are very heavily bet on, that's the way that healthcare was going. That has grown out very markedly. We're working with a large number of groups, large