Jul 05, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tabcorp Holdings Limited Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steven Gregg. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Steven Gregg - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, all. Steve Gregg here, Chairman of Tabcorp. I'm coming to you from Sydney, and I hope that wherever you may be dialing in from, you're managing the chance of COVID as it continues to be present. I'm going to spend the next 10, 15 minutes just walking through a presentation we lodged in the ASX this morning regarding the Board's intention to pursue a demerger of our Lotteries & Keno business. I'm then happy to open the floor for questions.



If I may go to Slide 3, please, of the pack. 3 months ago, the Board announced late March, a strategic review, which took a very rigorous and broad-minded view of the structural and ownership options before us.