Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Damien Johnston
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Former CFO
* David Robert Henry Attenborough
Tabcorp Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Anthony Longo
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* David Fabris
Macquarie Research - Research Analyst
* Kane Hannan
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Larry Gandler
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director
* Matthew H. Ryan
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Research Analyst
=====================
David Robert Henry Attenborough - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call. I'm David Attenborough, CEO of Tabcorp. And with me is my Chief Financial Officer,
Full Year 2019 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...