Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Steven Gregg - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Independent Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. My name is Steven Gregg, and I'm the Chairman of Tabcorp Holdings Limited. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome you to Tabcorp's 2021 Virtual Annual General Meeting.



On behalf of the company, I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which our Sydney office is situated. And I pay my respects to their elders past and present. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which each attendee of today's meeting is situated and pay my respects to their elders past and present.



I've been informed that a quorum of shareholders is present, and I so declare the 2021 AGM open. I'd like to begin by introducing our Board of Directors. Joining us today are our independent nonexecutive directors: Bruce Akhurst, Harry Boon, Anne Brennan, David Gallop, Janette Kendall and Justin Milne; and our Managing Director and CEO, David Attenborough. Also attending today's meeting is the company secretary, Chris Murphy; members of our