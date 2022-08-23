Full Year 2022 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Adam Rytenskild - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our call for Tabcorp's financial results for FY '22. I'm CEO, Adam Rytenskild, and I'm joined by our CFO, Dan Renshaw. We'll take you through the presentation we lodged with the ASX this morning for the next 20 minutes or so, and then we're happy to take your questions.



Starting on Slide 3, we achieved an important milestone as we successfully implemented the demerger of Lotteries & Keno on the 1st of June. Demerger makes the numbers look more complex than usual. This presentation has been designed to help you understand the business dynamics for the year, as well as provide you with necessary reconciliations. I'll also provide an update on