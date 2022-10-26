Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Bruce J. Akhurst - Tabcorp Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone. My name is Bruce Akhurst, and I'm the Chairman of your Board. On behalf of my fellow directors, I welcome you to Tabcorp's 2022 Annual General Meeting. We're pleased to be holding this year's AGM here in Brisbane. Queensland is an important part of our business, and over 30% of our shareholders are based here. On behalf of the company, I acknowledge the Turrbal, Jagera and Yuggera people, the traditional custodians of the land on which our Brisbane headquarters is situated, and I pay my respects to their elders past and present. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which each attendee of today's meeting is situated and pay my respects to their elders past and present.



I've been informed that a quorum of shareholders is present, so I declare the 2022 AGM open. I'd like to begin by introducing our Board of Directors. Joining us today on stage are my fellow independent Nonexecutive Directors, Justin Milne; Janette Kendall; Raelene Murphy; Brett Chenoweth and David Gallop. And next to me