Tabcorp Holdings Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Well, a very good afternoon to you all and welcome to Tabcorp's Investor Day.



Before we start the formal presentation, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands upon which we are meeting and pay my respect to Elders past, present and emerging.



My name is Gerard Middleton, and I'm part of Tabcorp's team of presenters. I have cohosted the big sports breakfast. It's a pleasure to be here today, a pleasure as well to see this Melbourne Cup trophy and a big thanks to our great partners at the Victoria Racing Club, they represent such an essence of what racing is all about, and we'd like to think we do the same. And a huge thanks to them for donating for the afternoon, this Melbourne Cup trophy of great significance. The 1950 Melbourne Cup Trophy. Any aficionado's here remember or know who won the Melbourne Cup in 1950