Full Year 2018 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. This is Martin from TAG. Thank you very much for dialing in to our full year earnings conference call for the financial year 2018. I hope you all had the chance to look at our presentation, which is online today on the website; and our portfolio -- our presentation via the online modules, which is new today. Perhaps this is helpful for you to follow the presentation.



So let's start on Page #4 in the presentation with the highlights for the financial year 2018, and starting with the bottom line, that means looking at FFO. The development also in the fourth quarter was quite successful. We achieved an FFO of nearly EUR 38 million in the fourth quarter. That's even a little bit more than in the