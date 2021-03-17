Full Year 2020 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes, many thanks, and good morning, everybody. This is Martin from TAG. Welcome to our conference call for the full year 2020. Thanks for dialing in.



As always, let's start with Page #4 of the presentation, that's the highlights slide, to summarize the main developments of the financial year 2020. Looking at the operational performance and starting in Germany, you see that we had a good development in vacancy reduction in the fourth quarter 2020. Vacancy was down by 30 basis points in the fourth quarter and ended up with 4.5%. That's a reduction by 60 basis points over the course of the second half of the year.



In the total portfolio, vacancy stands