Q1 2021 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to today's conference call for the Q1 figures. Many thanks for dialing in.



Today, perhaps you've seen already in the presentation, we wanted to structure the call a little bit differently, so quite brief and comprehensive overview about the Q1 results and perhaps afterwards a little bit more time to talk about ESG topics that you know that we have published our last sustainability report 2 weeks ago. So perhaps a good time to talk a little bit more about our ESG strategy.



But let's start on Page #4 of the presentation and look at financial highlights for the first