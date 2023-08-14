Half Year 2023 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the TAG Immobilien AG Publication of the Half Year Report 2023. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to Martin Thiel, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, everyone. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing in despite the summertime for our H1 conference call. Let's start the presentation on Page #4, the highlights slide, and perhaps it's worth discussing, at this time, already perhaps the 5 most important aspects of today's publication.



First of all, look at our asset disposal activity in Germany. In total, in the first half of 2023, we sold more than 1,000 units. If you want to give me a breakdown between the different quarters, we sold 750 units in the second quarter and 300 units have been sold in the first quarter. This number, so this more than 1,000 units, excludes the so-called asset swap that we announced with the Q1 figures. So