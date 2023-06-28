Taiga Motors Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew Lapham - Taiga Motors Corporation - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome all of you to the annual general meeting of Taiga Motors Corporation. The meeting will now come to order. The meeting will be conducted in French and English. Simultaneous translation has been made available in our online platform. You may address the Chair in French or in English. My name is Andrew Lapham, and I'm the Chairman of the Board.



Before we proceed with the formal business of today's meeting, I would like to introduce the other director nominees and members of management of Taiga Motors Corporation, who have joined us for today's meeting: Samuel Bruneau, Director and Chief Executive Officer; Anne Darche, Director; Michael Fizzell, Director; Martin Pickard, Director; Frank Seguin, Director; Tim Tokarsky, Director; Paul Achard, Chief of Engineering; Gabriel Bernatchez, Chief Technology Officer; Eric Bussieres, Chief Financial Officer; Anne Plamondon, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Sharoz Hussain, Director of Investor Relations.



I will act as Chairman of the meeting and