Jul 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation about the announcement we made today to unlock the growth potential of Tate & Lyle through the proposed sale of a controlling stake in our Primary Products business. Today's announcement represents the start of a new era for Tate & Lyle and delivers on its long-term strategic ambition to increasingly focus on the potential of its higher-growth Food & Beverage Solutions business.



The agenda for today's presentation is on the screen. I will start with an overview of the proposed transaction. Then I will outline why we are excited about the prospects for the new Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused Food & Beverage Solutions business. Our plan is to build on the growth we have delivered over the last 3 years and the financial framework, which we believe will drive strong returns for shareholders, balancing investment in growth with a continued commitment to a progressive dividend policy. Vivid Sehgal, our Chief Financial Officer, and I will then take your questions.



