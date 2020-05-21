May 21, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended 31st of March 2020. I hope everyone listening to this presentation is safe and well.



Before Imran and I talk about our results, I want to say a few words about COVID-19 and our response to this unprecedented crisis. COVID-19 is, first and foremost, a human tragedy. And on behalf of everyone at Tate & Lyle, I want to send our deepest condolences to everyone who has suffered loss as a result of this pandemic. And to all the health care and frontline workers across the world, we salute your incredible courage and resilience and are truly grateful for everything you are doing.



I will talk more later about our response to that pandemic. But for now, I want to say how proud I am of the incredible way our people have dealt with the many personal and professional challenges they have faced over the last few weeks. The care they have shown each other, their commitment to keep our operations running and our customers served