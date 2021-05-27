May 27, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
May 27, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Nick Hampton
Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Vivid Sehgal
Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Director
Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's results for the year ended the 31st of March 2021. I hope everyone listening to this presentation is safe and well. Over the last year, the global pandemic has tested our organization in ways we have not experienced before. Across Tate & Lyle, our people have worked incredibly hard to keep our colleagues safe and well, to keep our customers served and to support our local communities as a time of great need.
I would like to express my personal thanks to all my colleagues for their extraordinary efforts in a very demanding year and for truly living our purpose of improving lives to generations in everything they have done.
Now I'd like to
Full Year 2021 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
May 27, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT
