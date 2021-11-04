Nov 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

* Nick Hampton

Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Vivid Sehgal

Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Executive Director



Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2021.



Reporting the first half results is more complex than usual following the announcement in July that we are selling a controlling stake in our primary products business in the Americas to KPS Capital Partners. This requires us to split our reporting between continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, we released restated comparative financial information for the prior year on the 21st of October. Hopefully, you found this helpful.



Looking through this complexity, these results both support the strategic transformation we are undertaking and shine a light