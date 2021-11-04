Nov 04, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation - Q&A Session

Nov 04, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nick Hampton

Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Vivid Sehgal

Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Alicia Ann Forry

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Consumer Analyst

* Heidi Maria Vesterinen

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* James Targett

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

* John Mark Ennis

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Karel Zoete

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Martin John Deboo

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Tate & Lyle's results for the 6 months to 30th