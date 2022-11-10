Half Year 2023 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's half-year results presentation. We are now into the live Q&A. As I said in the prerecording, the group has made an encouraging start to the year with strong revenue and profit growth. The transformation of Tate & Lyle into a purpose-led, science-driven and customer-obsessed business continues to go well, and we are successfully navigating a difficult external environment. Turning now to your questions.



Questions and Answers:

- Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive DirectorAnd the first question comes from John Ennis at Goldman Sachs.- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystTwo actually. So my first is on the volume within FBS. You cited a 10 percentage point adjustment between what you consider the underlying volume growth versus the reported volume growth. Can you break down the different movement parts there and give us