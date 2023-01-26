Q3 2023 Tate & Lyle PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Tate & Lyle Q3 Trading Statement Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Nick Hampton, Chief Executive to begin today's conference. Please go ahead.



Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tate & Lyle's third quarter conference call. I will make some brief and structural comments, and then Dawn and I will be happy to take your questions. The group's performance in the third quarter was consistent with the first half of the financial year with revenue 16% higher than the comparative period. Revenue growth was driven by top line momentum in Food & Beverage Solutions, which delivered another strong quarter of double-digit revenue growth.



Revenue growth of 19% benefited from mix management, the pricing through the input cost inflation and acquisitions. In North America, we saw continued revenue growth despite some limited supply chain disruption. Both the regions of Europe and