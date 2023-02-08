Tate & Lyle PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to Tate & Lyle's Capital Markets events. I am so excited today to present the new Tate & Lyle and the significant growth opportunities ahead for our business, which I believe we are well positioned to capture.



This is the first of a series of Capital Markets events we plan to hold to present different aspects of the business.



Today, we will focus on 4 main areas. Firstly, the new Tate & Lyle, our purpose, strategy, competitive advantage, growth potential and an updated 5-year financial ambition. Secondly, our specialty portfolio, the markets we operate in, and why we expect Food & Beverage Solutions to grow ahead of the market. Thirdly, we will talk about innovation and how we are growing our solutions-focused business with customers. And finally, we will look at our financial framework, including a new productivity target of $100 million over the next 5 years. That is all to come.



But I want to start with a projection. It's estimated that to meet increasing demand from a