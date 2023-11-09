Half Year 2024 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

* Dawn Amanda Allen

Tate & Lyle plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Nick Hampton

Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Nick Hampton - Tate & Lyle plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to present Tate & Lyle's results for the 6 months to the 30th of September 2023. The agenda for today's presentation is on the screen. I will begin with an overview of the first half. Dawn will run through the financial results and then I will talk about our strategic progress and the outlook. Finally, Dawn and I will be happy to take your questions.



Starting then with the key headlines. We delivered another robust performance in the first half with good revenue and profit growth and strong cash generation. The strategic repositioning of Tate & Lyle as a growth-focused Specialty Food & Beverage Solutions