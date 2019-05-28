May 28, 2019 / NTS GMT
Koichi Yatsuda - Tokyo Electron Limited - IR Officer
Now it's time for us to start our IR conference, the midterm management plan for investors and analysis -- analysts. Thank you very much for joining us despite a very tough schedule. I am Yatsuda of IR department, acting as a moderator for today's session.
This is a fifth IR conference for this year. Prior to today's session, we carried out the survey to find out what sort of things investors and analysts are interested in today's conference. As a result, it was found many investors and analysts are interested in how we set up the sum and develop the growth strategy. In addition to the equipment business, you - there are so many questions and interest in the Field Solution for its reputation in sales is growing recently. Based on such survey we are going to make presentations on last year's progress, and also we are going to present the growth scenario of each business unit.
Now I'd like to introduce the 9 attendees on our side.
Mr. Tetsuo Tsuneishi, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board; Mr. Toshiki Kawai,
Tokyo Electron Ltd Mid Term Management Plan Explanatory Meeting Transcript
May 28, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...