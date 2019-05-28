May 28, 2019 / NTS GMT

Koichi Yatsuda - Tokyo Electron Limited - IR Officer



Now it's time for us to start our IR conference, the midterm management plan for investors and analysis -- analysts. Thank you very much for joining us despite a very tough schedule. I am Yatsuda of IR department, acting as a moderator for today's session.



This is a fifth IR conference for this year. Prior to today's session, we carried out the survey to find out what sort of things investors and analysts are interested in today's conference. As a result, it was found many investors and analysts are interested in how we set up the sum and develop the growth strategy. In addition to the equipment business, you - there are so many questions and interest in the Field Solution for its reputation in sales is growing recently. Based on such survey we are going to make presentations on last year's progress, and also we are going to present the growth scenario of each business unit.



Now I'd like to introduce the 9 attendees on our side.



Mr. Tetsuo Tsuneishi, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board; Mr. Toshiki Kawai,