Q2 2020 Tokyo Electron Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Koichi Yatsuda

Tokyo Electron Limited - IR Officer

* Toshiki Kawai

Tokyo Electron Limited - President, CEO, GM of Corporate Innovation Division & Representative Director

* Yoshikazu Nunokawa

Tokyo Electron Limited - EVP, GM of Global Bus. Platform, Finance, Export & Logistics Control, Internal Control and Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Damian Thong

Macquarie Research - Head of Asia Technology Research

* Hideyuki Maekawa

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Hisashi Moriyama

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Japan Research

* Kazuo Yoshikawa

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Analyst

* Kenji Yasui

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst

* Masahiko Ishino

Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd. - Senior Analyst

