Tokyo Electron Ltd IR Day Transcript

Oct 12, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Koichi Yatsuda - Tokyo Electron Limited - IR Officer



Now it's time for us to start Tokyo Electron IR Day. Thank you very much for joining us today despite your busy schedule. I am Yatsuda of IR department, acting as a moderator in today's session.



It is the second time that Tokyo Electron holds IR Day. Last time, we organized IR Day to present our revised midterm environmental goals newly released [products] and our help of digital transformation, which moved to a new location.



Today, we hold IR Day as we find it as a good timing after publishing our first integrated report in August this year. We will present various activities related to ESG, value chain and corporate value creation. We would appreciate it if you could kindly understand that we cannot talk anything about the current financial performance in this IR Day since it is before the second quarter financial announcement.



Now let me introduce the 8 SMDs on our site. Mr. Tetsuo Tsuneishi, Corporate Director, Chairman of the Board.



Tetsuo Tsuneishi - Tokyo Electron Limited - Chairman