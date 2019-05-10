Q1 2019 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript





TOP.BK - Thai Oil PCL

Q1 2019 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call

May 10, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* George Fong

* H.C. Yoo

HSBC, Research Division - Oil, Gas and Chemical Analyst, Asia-Pacific

* Mayank Maheshwari

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Good afternoon, everyone. First of all, thank you so much for joining the conference call, Q1 2019 Financial Results, Announcement for Thai Oil Public Company Limited. All the information for the results and also the MD&A and also the presentation -- briefing presentation we sent in the [financial statement] and also posted in our website. So you can go for that information. That's the material while we do the call as well.

