Q4 2019 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
TOP.BK - Thai Oil PCL
Q4 2019 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call
Feb 17, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mayank Maheshwari
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Oscar Yee
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative, [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hello. Good morning, everyone. Today, we're going to have the conference call on Thai Oil's performance in Q4 and 2019. So that today's session will be -- we will run through the content about 15 to 20 minutes, and then we open the session for Q&A.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unidentified Company Representative, [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------