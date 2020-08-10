Q2 2020 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Thai Oil's Conference Call for earnings for the second quarter 2020. From Thai Oil side, we have management, Ms. Tarika, VP of Financial Planning



Tarika Devahastin - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - VP of Financial Planning



So for overall key highlights of the second quarter performance of Thai Oil, let me start with the Refinery business unit first. In terms of utilization rate in Q2, it was dropped to 98% from 111% in Q1. Tracking the overall Refinery run dropped in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. So that resulted in softened oil demand, especially in jet fuel from worldwide flight cancellations.



In terms of gross Refinery margin, excluding stock gain and loss for market GRM in Q2, we reported at around $1.4 per barrel, improved Q-on-Q from $0.1 per barrel in Q1. That was mainly supported by a lower crude cost due to huge