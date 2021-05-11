Q1 2021 Thai Oil PCL Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Nuttapol Nopparatwong - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - IR Manager



Good afternoon, everyone. This is another Nuttapol from Thai Oil. So welcome to Thai Oil's earnings call for Q1 2021. We just released our earnings to the stock exchange during lunch time. I hope you have time to go through a little bit. So during this call, we will present the highlights of the earnings for about 20 to 30 minutes, and then we open the session for Q&A. Wanida, please start the presentation.



Wanida Boonpiraks - Thai Oil Public Company Limited - EVP of Finance & Accounting



Okay. Thank you. So for overall key highlights of Q1, I will start with the refinery business unit first. In terms of utilization rate in Q1, it was lower Q-on-Q. In Q1 was 100% compared with 101% in Q4, mainly from the second wave of COVID-19 in Thailand, that starting from December last year to January this year. That was resulting in lower transportation field demand Q-on-Q, especially in gasoline and jet fuel. However, the situation was already recovered in late of Q1 in February and March, resulting