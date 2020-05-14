Trican Well Service Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Trican Well Service Limited. My name is Brad Fedora, and I am the Chairman of Trican. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved this meeting to a virtual format to ensure we keep our employees and shareholders safe, while preserving the right of shareholders to participate in the meeting. Should any shareholder or proxy holder wish to ask a question on a motion, they will have the ability to do so through the virtual shareholder platform.



I would like to introduce the directors and executives of Trican who are participating in this meeting: Allen Brooks, Lead Director; Kevin Nugent, Director; Michael Rapps, Director; Deborah Stein, Director; Dale Dusterhoft, President, CEO and Director; Michael Baldwin, Executive Vice President; Robert Skilnick, Chief Financial Officer; and Chika Onwuekwe, Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



For convenience, today's meeting will be conducted in 2 parts. In