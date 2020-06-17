Jun 17, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Andrew P. Herring - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hi. Welcome, everyone. My name is Andrew Herring. I'm associate in Sean Meakim's oil services and equipment team here at JPMorgan. I do apologize, having some video technical difficulties. So I think I'll be audio-only for the duration. Hopefully, that's not too disruptive. But joining us up next, we have Trican Well Services. Trican is a pure-play Canadian pressure pumper which has made strides in recent years to streamline its business, focus on core Canadian fracturing and cementing operations.



It's my pleasure today to welcome President and CEO, Dale Dusterhoft. Dale served as CEO since 2009, prior to which he was Senior Vice President of Technical Services. And Dale has been with the company since its inception in 1996 after beginning his career with position at another major Canadian pressure pumper.



So Dale, we're happy to have you here. The floor is all yours, and we can open up to Q&A at the end.



Dale M. Dusterhoft - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Director